Sign changed

Monday, 30 October 2017
SUPERDRUG has changed its plans for a hanging sign at its new shop in Henley market place following concerns raised by town councillors.
The firm is set to move into the former Bensons for Beds unit but the town council’s planning committee objected to a proposed aluminium sign.
The company has now agreed to retain the existing timber fascia, use projecting timber letters and repaint the existing timber hanging sign.
30 October 2017
