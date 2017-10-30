Street rangers on way?

HENLEY Town Council is considering introducing “street rangers” to help police community support officers.

A report to the council’s town and community committee said: “[Street rangers] are people who are friendly, approachable, highly visible and dedicated to helping both members of the public and businesses around the town centre.

“Their goal is to help people get the best from our town by helping with directions, providing information about activities and events, working with the police to help reduce crime and antisocial behaviour and overall helping to make the town an enjoyable, clean and safe place to spend time in.”

The idea follows a meeting between Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier, town manager Helen Barnett and the co-ordinator of Reading Street Pastors about the introduction of a “street angels” scheme. This is where volunteers help protect people on a night out who are vulnerable or at risk due to excessive drinking, enabling police officers to deal with more serious issues.