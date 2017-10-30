Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

WHEN George Butler, a weights and measures inspector, was served with two glasses of gin in the Fawley bar of the stewards’ enclosure at Henley Royal Regatta he found that one was 25 per cent deficient in quantity and the other 15.6 per cent deficient, Maidenhead magistrates heard on Tuesday. Frederick G Venn, of Tonbridge, Kent, assistant managing director of Gardner Merchants Caterers, of Cheam, Surrey, argued that due diligence had been used by the bar staff. He was cleared of two cases of selling a short measure and fined £5 for not displaying notices required under the Weights and Measures Act.

Sea cadets from nine towns congregated in Henley on Sunday when the annual Trafalgar Day parade was held in King’s Road car park. As well as the Henley Sea Cadet Corps, which is 25 this year, units came from Maidenhead, Woking, Windsor, Abingdon, Reading, Newbury, Slough and Camberley. The reviewing officer was Rear Admiral R B Foster-Brown.

In spite of five letters of objection, Richard Clifford McCrohon was granted a betting office licence for The Grange in Station Road, Goring, by the licensing committee at Henley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.