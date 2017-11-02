Roadworks extended by five days

THE closure of the main road between Henley and Reading has been extended by five days.

More time is needed to finish repairs to the A4155 near the Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch in order to “future-proof” the road, which will now open next Friday instead of on Monday.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, says the work will cost £160,000 on top of the £1.04million it has already budgeted for the repairs.

The road has been closed since August 27 to fix the subsided westbound carriageway by installing sheet piling.

David Bartholomew, ward councillor and cabinet member for finance, said: “The project has gone well so the council took the opportunity to look more closely at future-proofing the road during the planned work.

“Extra works include a revised safety barrier scheme, a length of additional road resurfacing, a litter pick and the rewhite lining of the Flowing Spring pub junction.

“The value the extra work has added to the road in terms of its longevity is well worth it — the road should be fit for decades to come.”

A council spokesman said: “We decided to do some extra work to build resilience into the road that will hopefully reduce maintentance costs in the long term.”

⚫ Drivers suffered delays on Tuesday evening after a collision between a car and a van on the B478 between Sonning Bridge and the Playhatch roundabout, near the junction with Spring Lane.