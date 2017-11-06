Monday, 06 November 2017

Tories ask questions

HENLEY Conservatives are carrying out a survey of residents on town issues.

They hope to deliver the “Henley Matters” questionnaire to all households by the end of this month.

Frank Browne, chairman of Henley Conservatives, said: “For 20 of the last 25 years, Henley Residents’ Group has controlled the council. 

“Many natural Conservatives have voted HRG in the past and this clearly points to something fundamentally amiss for the local Conservative brand. I suspect there has been a significant disconnect in Henley Conservatives understanding the priorities of residents and this survey is part of a concerted effort to correct that.

“The findings will be used to inform and develop our priorities for the next set of town and district elections.”

