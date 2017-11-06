Charity run success

A FUND-RAISING 5km fun run and walk raised more than £6,400 for Henley-based brain injury charity Headway Thames Valley.

More than 100 took part in the event at Beale Park, Pangbourne earlier this month .

The charity, which is based in Greys Road, Henley, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

It provides support, services and information to brain injury survivors, their families and carers as well as campaigning to reduce the incidence of brain injury in the Thames Valley.

Its team of clinicians, support workers and volunteers provides help and rehabilitation therapies, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, neuropsychology, clinical counselling and cognitive stimulation to 100 clients each week.

But the charity has faced tough times in recent years.

It used to receive £30,000 of NHS funding a year but lost this about 18 months ago and now relies heavily on fund-raising and the generosity of the public.

This year, the charity is looking to raise more than £75,000 from the community and overall it needs £225,000 to continue its work.

If you can help the charity by volunteering, with a donation or by making it your chosen charity for the year, call fund-raising manager Zoe Lane on 07540 754979 or email zlane@headwaythamesvalley.org.uk

To donate you can also visit http://headwaythamesvalley.org.uk/

