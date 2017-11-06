SARAH DEAN is the branch manager at Handelsbanken in Henley, which opened in December 2014. She was born and grew up in Marlow and still lives nearby with her husband Nigel and their children Georgia and Sam. Sarah is a keen runner and completed the Henley half marathon last month.

Describe your organisation

Handelsbanken was established in Sweden in 1871 and has a different perspective to many other banks. We are not target-driven and there are no bonuses. Our

customers benefit from only dealing with people they know — experienced bankers who understand the local market and are empowered to make swift, clear decisions within the branch.

How many people does it employ?

In the UK the bank employs more than 2,000 people and here in Henley we are a team of five and are currently

recruiting a sixth member to meet growing demand.

What was the objective of opening a branch in Henley?

To ensure we were well positioned to service our

customers and interact with the lawyers, accountants and other professionals in Henley, Marlow and Maidenhead.

What did you do before?

I have worked in banking since taking my A-levels and before Handelsbanken I worked with two different high street banks, gaining wide experience in both personal and corporate banking. When a former colleague

introduced me to Handelsbanken in 2006, I was very attracted to the banking model, so was delighted to accept an invitation to join.

Why banking?

At school I was always good at maths and thought that anything to do with money would be a good path to go down but, as it turned out it isn’t really that important!

Do you have a mentor or role model?

I often talk to my dad, who was a vice-president in an American electronics company before retiring. He’s very astute and I always value his advice.

How is the business doing?

We are really pleased with how our approach has been received in Henley, with an ever-increasing number of enquiries from personal and business customers.

How do you market your business?

We don’t do mass marketing. In fact, more than 85 per cent of our business comes from referrals and

recommendations from customers. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do. Personal relationships are of great importance and to this end we regularly host events at the branch for individuals, businesses and

professionals in the community and we regularly attend the Henley Business Partnership’s 3FM meetings, which are also an excellent opportunity to meet local business people.

What’s the best thing about running the branch?

Having the freedom to make all the decisions that matter within the branch and being an active part of the

community — we’ve been involved in the Henley Living Advent Calendar and Camp Mohawk.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Banking is a highly regulated industry so maintaining high levels of operational excellence while ensuring an easy experience for our customers is something we work hard at.

How important is the online business?

Digital services are very important as they support the branch relationship and increase our availability to

customers. It’s all about letting the customers decide how and when they want to engage with us. Many banking transactions now take place online as it’s quick and

convenient. Nevertheless, people still value face-to-face meetings with someone who knows and understands their financial situation.

Do you have a five-year plan?

To continue to deliver the best possible service we can and to be the best bank in town. We don’t have sales or product targets and have only one corporate goal, which is to have a higher return on equity than our competitors.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

Take the highs with the lows, keep positive and stay focused.

What advice would you give someone starting a business?

Seek advice from those with experience. Develop a

well-thought out plan. Understand the importance of cash. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

What’s the secret of your success?

My positivity, drive and courage to make decisions as well as not being afraid of hard work.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

Fortunately, there’s nothing of note. I am fairly cautious.

How organised are you?

As a mother of two who works full-time, I have to be very organised — I live by my calendar and planner!

How do you dress for work?

My preference is for smart business attire. For me it

signifies the difference in my work time and my family time, which is helpful when it comes to making a good impression on customers and contacts I meet during the day and then switching off in the evening.

What can’t you be without at work?

My laptop and a telephone.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

Never at my desk! We have an office kitchen where I tend to eat my lunch. I try to take a daily walk as it

rejuvenates the mind for the afternoon.

Do you continue to study?

Every day is a learning day, particularly with the regulatory environment we operate in and how fast the financial markets move.

What do you read?

I read the financial press, of course, and the Henley Standard. When I am on holiday I am partial to the

occasional piece of chick-lit.

How are you planning for retirement?

At the moment it seems a long way off but I’d like to spend a lot of time travelling. We go to Thailand most years, which we really enjoy.