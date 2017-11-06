Marketing manager and executive chef for Brakspear managed pubs

BRAKSPEAR has appointed two new executives for its managed pub division.

Dan Turner has taken on the new role of retail marketing manager for the Henley-based company’s 10 managed pubs.

He joins from the Ideal Collection pub group in Hampshire and has also worked in marketing roles at Convivial London Pubs.

Arthur Knights has been appointed executive chef and will work with all the head chefs on menu development, sourcing products and sharing best practice.

He joins from the Metropolitan Pub Company and previously worked for the Lazy Cow Group and Mitchells & Butlers.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “Dan and Arthur are both outstanding professionals with skills and achievements that make them welcome additions to the Brakspear managed team. Dan’s role will be to ensure we are running the most effective marketing, both at pub level and for the managed estate overall, as we look to ensure consistency of standards across the business while also allowing each pub to play to the strengths of its individual character. Arthur will add tremendous value to the food business across our managed division.

“He is a talented and innovative chef and will be able to raise skill and creativity within our existing kitchen teams.”

Brakspear’s managed estate includes two Henley pubs, the Bull on Bell Street and the Little Angel in Remenham Lane.