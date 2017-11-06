App helps with walk to the pub

A MOBILE phone app now lists walks that start and finish at pubs in and around Henley.

Brakspear has made its Pub Trails available on ViewRanger, a free GPS app that helps users identify where they are and where they need to go and can be used without a phone signal.

The circular walks, which vary in distance and difficulty, are linked to 19 pubs across Oxfordshire and Berkshire and have been created in partnership with the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment and Henley Town Council.

The brewery and pub operator has donated money to the trust for every trail, which will be invested in improvements to the local footpath network, which include cutting hedges, replacing stiles with gates and improving

signage.

Pub Trails was launched at nine pubs earlier this year and includes the Red Lion at Peppard Common, the Flower Pot at Aston, the Catherine Wheel and John Barleycorn in Goring, the Rainbow in Middle Assendon and the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys.

Ten more pubs have now been added and include the Fox & Hounds in Christmas Common, the Cherry Tree in Stoke Row, the Five Horseshoes in Maidensgrove, the Bull & Butcher in Turville, the Chequers and Fat Fox, both in Watlington, the Unicorn in Kingwood Common and the Reformation in Gallowstree Common.

Pub Trails can also be downloaded from

www.pub-trails.co.uk