Veterinary practice planning to expand

THE Henley Veterinary Centre could expand into Peppard.

The business in Reading Road, Henley, has applied for planning permission to create a clinic at Manor Farm, off the B481.

Practice director Fiona Blair, who owns the business, wants to convert a 270 sq m light industrial unit.

The development would include three consulting rooms, a waiting room, a reception desk, a disabled toilet, store, office, staff room, ward and dispensary plus 26 parking spaces, three for disabled drivers.

It would employ five full-time and four part-time staff.

The application submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council says: “The main reason for opening a branch at Manor Farm is to reduce client parking pressure on the main surgery in Henley and this will also reduce car journeys into and through Henley town.

“While it will probably attract an increase in car journeys to and from Manor Farm, these will be compensated by fewer HGV movements and a reduction of traffic to and through Henley town.

“The proposed change of use will not make any visible impact on the area.”

The Veterinary Centre opened in Henley in 1995 and has grown from two vets and four support staff to nine vets and more than 20 support staff.

The company already has a branch in Twyford.

The district council will make a decision by Friday, December 8.