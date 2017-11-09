Thursday, 09 November 2017

No water after fault

No water after fault

THOUSANDS of homes in Henley, Sonning Common, Wargrave, Sonning and Charvil were left without water or with low pressure on Wednesday after a supply fault.

Thames Water said the problem was caused by a power failure and engineers spent the day restoring power to a pump used for water treatment.

The problem spread to Twyford, Ruscombe, Woodley and Earley, affecting about 140,000 homes in total.

Three water bottle collection points were set up, including one at the Wyevale garden centre at Hare Hatch.

The full supply was not restored until late in the evening.

A Thames Water spokesman said: “We’re sorry to any of our customers in the RG4, RG5, RG6, RG9 and RG10 postcodes.

“We transferred extra water across from Earley to restore supplies to many of our customers in the Sonning and Charvil areas.”

