WE are inviting Henley residents to join us for an afternoon of cheese and wine at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road next week.

The Oddfellows want to reach out to locals in a bid to improve people’s lives in the area by forging new friendships, something they have been passionately doing for more than 200 years.

This non-profit organisation has 129 branches across the UK and more than 300,000 members.

More than nine million people of all ages say they are lonely either often or always, according to research by the Co-op and the Red Cross.

The Oddfellows want to help combat this by encouraging people to come along to a social event, meet their members and enjoy themselves.

This is especially important before the Christmas period, which can be such a divisive time for many people — some will feel well connected and happy while others will be isolated and lonely.

The event on Wednesday (November 15) at 2pm will allow visitors to get a taste of what it means to be a part of the Oddfellows Society.

All are welcome and entry is free.

Debbie Jex, branch secretary of the Reading district Oddfellows, says: “Our members will be ready to offer a warm welcome to everyone who turns up and answer any questions they might have about the society.

“We’re really looking forward to it and, as well as having a nice time, there’ll also be a chance to enter our prize draw to win a luxury food hamper.”

Members meet up regularly to socialise, travel together, explore social history, raise money for charity and offer each other care and support during difficult times.

If you can’t make this event, but are interested in the Oddfellows, call 0118 957 3354 or email reading

district@oddfellows.co.uk or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk