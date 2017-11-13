Monday, 13 November 2017

Freemasons' 300th anniversary gift to children's charity

A HENLEY charity has been awarded £6,000 by the Oxfordshire Freemasons.

The Chiltern Centre for disabled children, off Greys Road, was one of four charities in the county chosen to receive money with the amount depending on a public vote.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation is distributing £3million to 300 charities across the country as part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations. Paul Barrett, chairman of trustees for the charity, said: “We’re very grateful to the Freemasons. Many donors like to ring fence their money around a particular project. The beauty of this is it’s free and the chances are that we will need it for keeping the show on the road.”

Oxfordshire provincial grandmaster James Hilditch said: “We have supported this charity in the past and are happy to continue doing so.”

