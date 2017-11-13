Monday, 13 November 2017

Shop opening

SUPERDRUG will open in Henley next Friday.

The company has taken over the former Bensons for Beds unit in Market Place, which was previously Cargo, and says it has created 12 jobs.

Store manager Kim Hirst said: “We look forward to welcoming beauty lovers to our new store. It’s perfect timing for those who are Christmas shopping.”

