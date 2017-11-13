Boat club needs help with move
THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley ... [more]
Monday, 13 November 2017
AN artisan market will be held at Hambleden village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3.30pm.
Stalls will be selling bread, doughnuts and pastries, cheeses from the Nettlebed Creamery and Norton and Yarrow and Honeys of Henley products.
There will also be gifts, crafts, cards, locally-pressed apple juice, hand-made soaps, jams, plants, jewellery, candles and teas for sale.
13 November 2017
More News:
Residents urged to have their say on future development of village
RESIDENTS of Goring are being urged to give their ... [more]
POLL: Have your say