AN artisan market will be held at Hambleden village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3.30pm.

Stalls will be selling bread, doughnuts and pastries, cheeses from the Nettlebed Creamery and Norton and Yarrow and Honeys of Henley products.

There will also be gifts, crafts, cards, locally-pressed apple juice, hand-made soaps, jams, plants, jewellery, candles and teas for sale.