Musical youth

A COMPETITION showcasing the musical talents of children is returning.

The second annual Henley Young Musician Competition, which is organised by the Henley Music School and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, will take place at Shiplake College on November 26.

Entrants should be in years 7 to 13 and have completed grade 5 on their instrument or be working towards it. All finalists will receive a cup and the winner will have a chanee to perform with the Henley Symphony Orchestra.

To enter, visit www.henley

youngmusician.co.uk