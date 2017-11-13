Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Musical youth

A COMPETITION showcasing the musical talents of children is returning.

The second annual Henley Young Musician Competition, which is organised by the Henley Music School and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, will take place at Shiplake College on November 26.

Entrants should be in years 7 to 13 and have completed grade 5 on their instrument or be working towards it. All finalists will receive a cup and the winner will have a chanee to perform with the Henley Symphony Orchestra.

To enter, visit www.henley
youngmusician.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33