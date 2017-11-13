Mowat and Jaycock see red as Kites are derailed at Didcot

PLAYER discipline coupled with dubious decisions by the referee led to Henley Town going down to a heavy Hellenic League Division 1 East defeat at Didcot Town Reserves Loop Meadow on Wednesday evening in a match that saw three players sent off.

The opening goal came as early as the second minute when the Southern League side’s reserve team were awarded a free-kick near the left touchline 35 yards from goal and Ross MacDonald’s kick eluded the Red Kites defence and keeper.

The Henley heads never dropped and they had an equal share of the game with the pace of Ryan Szram and Tommy Elmore causing problems for the home side but they never quite managed to beat Ben Little in the Railwaymen’s goal.

Didcot made it 2-0 in the 35th minute when the referee appeared to mistakenly award Didcot a corner and Thomas Hoskin managed to make contact to the resulting kick to beat George Hunter at his near post.

With half-time looming Kieran Collins got his name on the score sheet to make it 3-0. In the 55th minute Collins made it 4-0 from the penalty spot after Luke Blakebrough was adjudged to have fouled Hoskin.

Fraser Mowat picked up his second yellow card and was sent off after 59 minutes and three minutes later Will Jaycock also received his marching orders as he received his second caution of the game to leave Henley with just nine players to see out the remaining half hour of the match.

Collins completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0 in the 76th minute but three minutes later he was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.