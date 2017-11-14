Tuesday, 14 November 2017

Branch line services delayed by broken down train

Rail services have been halted on the Henley Branch Line after a train broke down.

The train has stopped on the line between Henley and Twyford and services have been suspended until 6pm tonight (Tuesday).

Replacement bus services will run from Twyford from 5.31pm. One will run non-stop to Henley while another will stop at Wargrave and Shiplake.

There will also be a bus from Henley to Twyford at about 5.50pm which will call at Shiplake and Wargrave.

