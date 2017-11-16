Seventh year for Living Advent Calendar

THE seventh annual Henley Living Advent Calendar was officially launched at the Kenton Theatre on Tuesday evening.

More than 100 guests packed into the New Street venue where the charity fund-raiser will return next month after a two-year absence.

Youthful Orchestra, Henley Music School’s junior wind and brass group, and its saxophone and clarinet club performed a selection of festive songs.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the calendar, said: “It was great to see so many people involved in making this event what it is. Hopefully, that’s a barometer of their enthusiasm and how well received our event is.

“It’s also great to be back at the Kenton after two years — Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without coming here.”

The event involves 24 half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts at 6.15pm each evening from December 1 to Christmas Eve.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an advent calendar.

All but the final night will have a dedicated charity, which will be able to publicise its work and hold a bucket collection.

The proceeds from the Christmas Eve performance will go to Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton’s chosen good causes for her year in office. Mr Rodway, a partner at the Head Partnership solicitors in Henley, said the performers would include different choirs, actors, dance groups and troupes, bands and musicians.

“We have leaned more towards tried and tested favourites rather than new acts,” he added.

Rick White, chairman of the Kenton’s board of trustees, said: “The Kenton has a long tradition of supporting local, community events and I’m delighted we’re partnering with our friends in hosting the launch of the Living Advent Calendar.”

The Living Advent Calendar is sponsored by Higgs Group, publisher of the Henley Standard, the Head Partnership, the Henley Business Partnership, estate agent Philip Booth, marketing firm Breathe Creative and wealth management company Courtiers. Last year it raised a record £5,200.

This year’s venues are as follows: 1 Town hall steps; 2 Leander Club;

3 Phyllis Court Club; 4 River & Rowing Museum; 5 Angel on the Bridge;

6 Kenton Theatre; 7 Henley Cricket Club; 8 The Bull on Bell Street;

9 Henley fire station, West Street;

10 Falaise Square; 11 Handelsbanken, Tuns Lane; 12 Hotel du Vin, New Street; 13 Magoos, Hart Street;

14 Simmons & Son, Bell Street;

15 Town hall; 16 Henley Rugby Club/Corner 81, Marlow Road; 17 d:two centre, Upper Market Place; 18 Holy Trinity Church, Church Street; 19 Christ Church, Reading Road; 20 Delegate House, Hart Street; 21 Hart and Bell Surgeries, York Road; 22 Town hall; 23 Falaise Square; 24 St Mary’s Church.