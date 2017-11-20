Jobless rise

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
Monday, 20 November 2017
UNEMPLOYMENT in the Henley parliamentary constituency has risen slightly.
The total number of jobless people last month was 280, up from 265 in September, but the constituency still had the third lowest claimant rate out of 650 across the UK.
20 November 2017
