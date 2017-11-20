Setting an example

KEN ARLETT couldn’t resist some self-congratulation following his colleague Simon Smith’s decision to resign from Henley Town Council.

He took over from Cllr Smith as chairman of the planning committee when Henley Residents’ Group regained control of the council from the Conservatives in May.

Councillor Arlett told a committee meeting last week that they should send a letter to his predecessor thanking him for his service on the committee and the council.

He added: “I observed for a couple of years with Simon chairing this meeting. He’d obviously watched me chair it before.”