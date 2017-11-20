Oxfam appeal

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
OXFAM in Henley is appealing for volunteers with a knowledge of social media.
It needs people to help photograph stock, engage the social media community, describe and list items on its online shop and pack and post packages to customers.
For more information, call (01491) 576371, email oxfam shopf3842@oxfam.org.uk or drop into the shop in Market Place.
