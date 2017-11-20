Toy run appeal

MORE donations are needed for the third annual Henley toy run on Saturday, December 9.

A group of motorcylists will take the toys to children at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, leaving from Market Place.

Items for new-borns to 16-year-olds can be dropped off at the town hall until the day before the run.

These can include nappies, bibs, socks and baby toiletries, art and craft materials, bubbles, games and puzzles and activity books, colouring pens and pencils.

All items need to be new as the hospital cannot accept second-hand items due to health and safety regulations.

For more information or if you want to help deliver the gifts, call David Eggleton on 07836 202508.