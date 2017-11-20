Free Christmas dinner... and no washing up!

Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
Monday, 20 November 2017
MORE than 60 members of Henley’s 60-Plus Club will enjoy a free Christmas lunch thanks to a donation of £2,000 by funeral directors Tomalin & Son.
The money will also pay for a new dishwasher at the centre in Greys Road car park. Gill Dodds, who chairs the management committee, said: “It’s lovely and a very, very generous donation. We have been running a deficit budget but people such as
Bruce Jones, who runs the Reading Road funeral directors, said: “We love supporting the local community and this is a very worthwhile cause.
“Christmas is a happy time for families but it can be quite sad if you’re on your own. This means everyone can come and enjoy Christmas dinner.”
The meal will be served on December 18.
20 November 2017
