Regatta rape probe called off

POLICE have closed an investigation into a gang rape during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

They say all CCTV and forensic evidence in relation to the incident in the early hours on July 2 has been examined but nobody will be charged unless new information comes forward.

The victim, who was in her twenties, was attacked after leaving the Chinawhite nightclub, off the towpath on the Remenham bank of the Thames. She walked to a car parked near Harspden Road and Reading Road with a group of people she had met at the venue. She was then raped outside the vehicle before three men drove off in it.

The victim was found by a member of the public in Reading Road shortly before 2.30am and called the police. Three men were arrested on July 19.

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said: “Three men, aged 23, 24 and 26, who had been arrested on suspicion of rape, were released without charge on October 20.

“Following extensive enquiries, including CCTV and forensic work, the investigation has concluded pending any new lines information coming to light. The victim continues to be offered support.”