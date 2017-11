Slade is appointed by college

SIXTEEN-year-old student Georgia Slade has been appointed sports ambassador for The Henley College for the #thisgirlcan campaign organised by SportEngland.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging young women to be more active and take part in sport.

Slade’s first task will be to design activities for female students based on feedback from a recent survey at the college. She said: “We have an exciting range of activities planned over the forthcoming year. This is not just for Sports students; we aim to involve all female students.”