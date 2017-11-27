Town manager putting money where mouth is

HELEN BARNETT is as good as her word.

The Henley town manager, whose job is to attract visitors and encourage locals to shop in the town, claims that you can do all your Christmas shopping in Henley.. And to prove it, she has done just that!

Helen’s family and friends should stop reading now if they want their presents to be a surprise because this is what she has boguht them.

For her partner she has purchased a dress shirt from Laurence menswear in Duke Street and books from the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street and Jonkers in Hart Street.

For her daughter she has picked up a GHD hair straightener from Marc Antoni in Hart Street and for her son aftershave from Boots in Bell Street and a Henley Hawks training top.

Her sister is set to receive either a scarf from Fluidity in Bell Street or a purse from Joules in Market Place, while her sister’s terrier dogs, Tilly and Lucy, will get a handmade Christmas stocking from the Henley Pet Shop in Bell Street.

Other items for family and friends include a pair of glasses for use on a boat from Boatique in Friday Street, a shirt from Crew in Bell Street, a bottle of Mr Hobbs gin from Hobbs of Henley, walking socks and a hat from Rohan in Bell Street, a hat pin from Liz Felix millinery in Reading Road, a decanter from Vintage Antiques in Hart Street, horse brushes from Jods Galore in Bell Street and chocolate for Gorvett & Stone in Duke Street.

She is also making use of the market for secret Santa gifts and recommends Vinegar Hill in Duke Street and Waitrose for stocking fillers and M&Co and Fat Face, both in Bell Street, for the “obligatory PJs”.

Her outfit for Christmas Day will be a Forest Green top with ribbons down each side from Estilo in Duke Street, trousers from White Stuff in Bell Street and long black boots from Cara in Duke Street.

Ms Barnett, who lives in Crowsley, said: “We have a wide variety of independent and national retailers in Henley and we are exceptionally lucky to have some really lovely shops at our disposal for Christmas shopping.

“It would be lovely if everyone could do a least some of their Christmas shopping in the town and there are always plenty of offers on with money off and other deals, which we try to publicise using social media as they do change all the time.

“You can buy all your staples in the town and, even if people do some of their shopping elsewhere, Henley is a great place to pick up last-minute items and also things for people who are very hard to buy for.

“There is something available for everyone.”