Man of works who always had pearl of wisdom for friends

MICHAEL Frank Buckett sadly passed away on November 15, aged 66.

Mike was born in Henley and with his avid interest in history he traced his family tree back 500 years in the town.

As a younger man, he trained and worked as a draughtsman before spending many happy years working at the W H Brakspear & Sons brewery.

His work in the wines and spirits department led to his love, knowledge and appreciation of fine wines. Mike started a building company with his brother-in-law and worked in the building industry until ill health led him to a change of career.

He was a gentle man, who had a vast knowledge of history, and his open manner led him into many conversations with friends and strangers alike about local history, politics, religion, wines etc.

In fact, he always had a nugget of information on many topics.

Friends always felt better after chatting to Mike as he seemed to send them off with some added wisdom and a sprinkling of magic.

He didn’t have time for organised religion but his strong belief in spirituality has been a great comfort for his family and son and daughter, Simon and Katie.

A man of works both written and spoken, Mike will be truly missed by those who loved him.

The funeral will take place at Reading Crematorium in Caversham on Wednesday, November 29 at 2.30pm.

All who knew this unique man are more than welcome.