Festive windows

Monday, 27 November 2017
THE theme for this year’s Henley festive window display competition is “Christmas around the world”.
Businesses have to create a display which must be ready for judging by 10.30am on December 4.
The have to include a globe which can be collected from the offices of Delegate Conference Services in Hart Street, whose owner Carolyn Molyneux organises the annual competition.
First prize is £125, a cup and a bottle of champagne donated by Brakspear. The second, third and fourth prizes are £100, £75, and £50 respectively plus a bottle of champagne.
The competition is sponsored by the Head Partnership solicitors, financial advisors Milton Gordon & Co and IBS office solutions and is supported by the town council.
