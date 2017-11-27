Festive windows

THE theme for this year’s Henley festive window display competition is “Christmas around the world”.

Businesses have to create a display which must be ready for judging by 10.30am on December 4.

The have to include a globe which can be collected from the offices of Delegate Conference Services in Hart Street, whose owner Carolyn Molyneux organises the annual competition.

First prize is £125, a cup and a bottle of champagne donated by Brakspear. The second, third and fourth prizes are £100, £75, and £50 respectively plus a bottle of champagne.

The competition is sponsored by the Head Partnership solicitors, financial advisors Milton Gordon & Co and IBS office solutions and is supported by the town council.