Retirement village sale

Monday, 27 November 2017
A COMPANY which manages the Thamesfield retirement village in Henley has been bought out.
Retirement Villages Group has been acquired by AXA Investment Managers — Real Assets. The purchase includes the company’s portfolio of 14 retirement village properties, including Thamesfield, off Wargrave Road, comprising a total of 1,274 purpose-built, independent living units and 402 care beds.
The buyers said the brand would be retained and operate “autonomously”.
27 November 2017
