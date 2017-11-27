Monday, 27 November 2017

Retirement village sale

A COMPANY which manages the Thamesfield retirement village in Henley has been bought out.

Retirement Villages Group has been acquired by AXA Investment Managers — Real Assets. The purchase includes the company’s portfolio of 14 retirement village properties, including Thamesfield, off Wargrave Road, comprising a total of 1,274 purpose-built, independent living units and 402 care beds.

The buyers said the brand would be retained and operate “autonomously”.

