A GREEN taxi company has launched in Henley.

Go Green Taxis, which is based in Didcot, says most of its fleet is made up of environmentally friendly cars, including the Toyota Prius.

The company has partnered with the World Land Trust to purchase rainforest on a monthly basis to offset its emissions.

Mark Parham, commercial director, said: “Henley is a fantastic town and we firmly believe that the service which we provide will be warmly welcomed. Our community involvement and green initiatives set us apart.”