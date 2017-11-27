Monday, 27 November 2017

Bakery revamp

PLANS have been submitted to turn a Henley bakery and shop into two smaller shops.

Ricky Martin wants to convert Patisserie Franco-Belge in Duke Street and also build an extension at the rear to create two flats in additition to the two existing ones.

Sarah Baillieu, of agent Baillieu Architects, said the bakery was not under threat, adding: “The business isn’t going anywhere.”

Henley Town Council has not objected to the application but the Henley Society has raised concerns.

It said: “We have reservations about this proposal as, in general, shops need to be sufficiently large to carry a reasonable amount of stock and Henley is already well supplied with small shops.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by December 7.

