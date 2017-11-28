Shoppers urged to help Christmas toy appeal

SHOPPERS at a Henley supermarket are being urged to donate gifts for the town’s annual Christmas toy run.

Tesco in Reading Road is collecting toys ahead of the event next Saturday (December 9), when they will be taken to Oxford Children’s Hospital by motorbike.

The toy run is organised by the Gainsborough Residents’ Association and its founder, town councillor Dave Eggleton, who will be dressed as Father Christmas as he enters the hospital.

Shoppers can donate old toys in a good condition or buy gifts in store and drop them in a collection box. There is also a drop-off point at the tourist information centre in the town hall.

Councillor Eggleton said: “We will be setting off from the town hall and there will be a few extra bikes this time. This is the fourth year we’ve done it and every time we get to the hospital it’s very emotional to see the smile on the children’s faces. It puts Christmas in a whole new perspective.”

Nyree Brunger, community champion at the store, said: “We will be doing some drives where we put the box in the middle of the store and I’ll even dress up as a reindeer and dance around it!”