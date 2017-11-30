Cleaning machine put to test

GREAT Western Railway will continue to run train ... [more]
Thursday, 30 November 2017
A DEMONSTRATION of a street cleaning machine has been given to Henley town councillors.
The gas-powered scrubber can remove dirt, stains and chewing gum from pavements.
The demonstration was given by Clean Machine, of Wallingford.
Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier said: “This was the machine’s cheaper version, which was a push-along, and I had a go with it.
“It is very easy to use and store but I am not sure whether it is enough for what we need it for.
“In the New Year we are having a demonstration of an all-singing, all-dancing machine, which is a ride-on.”
Clean Machine director Ian Monk said: “With this you can clean the pavements quickly and in an environmentally friendly way.
“The gas-powered machine uses water rather than chemicals. It’s got a high-powered brush underneath which scrubs the pavements and sucks up the dirt.”
The council has discussed spending up to £70,000 on a machine to deep clean the York stone pavements in the town centre. It could buy or hire a machine and has been asking for quotes for from several operators.
