Wheeler in fine form

HARPSDEN A and Trinity Nomads find themselves in joint second place in the Henley and District Billiards League with each on 77 points.

They both enjoyed another good week in which they took maximum points.

Harpsden’s little used substitute, Luke Hooker, had a remarkable game and finds himself called up for duty again next week while the ever reliable Mike Wheeler also shone for Trinity.

Twyford currently sit top of the table with 79 points after nine games while Harpsden B are in seventh place on 61 points.

