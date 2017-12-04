Monday, 04 December 2017

LEANDER CLUB held its annual dinner on Saturday.

About 100 members, athletes and guests attended and Mark England, Team GB’s Chef de Mission, was the guest speaker.

He gave an overview of the challenges and successes of the team’s performance at the recent Olympics.

Club captain Nick Middleton also spoke and paid tribute to all the GB athletes who are overseas on training camps.

Executive chef Scott Macrae, who prepared the dinner which included tiger prawns and sweet chilli noodles as a starter, Scottish sirloin of beef for main and a desert of dark chocolate bread and butter pudding, was applauded for his efforts.

