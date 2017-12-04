Norwegian wool

THE world of international fashion design and Scandi cool came to Henley with a visit to Lady Sew and Sew by two international desigenrs.

Arne Nerjordet and Carlos Zachrison, who are based in Oslo, gave an afternoon class on their crochet flower designs and their techniques before talking about their history as designers and their association with Japanese fashion label Comme des Garçons, for whom they made the famous Julekuler knitted Christmas decorations.

Lady Sew and Sew’s Judy Blogg said: “We’ve been massive fans of Arne and Carlos since we first met and their designs, including a ‘magic sock’ yarn that makes it easy to knit perfect patterned hosiery, are a big hit in both our Henley warehouse and our shop in Marlow.

“We were thrilled that Lady Sew and Sew was one of only a handful of stops they made in the UK on their pre-Christmas tour.”