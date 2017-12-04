Keep well with Bell

AN audience of more than 20 patients from the Bell Surgery in Henley and other local GP practices attended an informative talk at Townlands Memorial Hospital on diabetes and endocrinology.

Dr George Farah spoke on the topic of endocrinology symptoms and treatments and Dr El Muhtadi Saeed gave the predicated numbers who will have diabetes and the approach of Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Ed Nicolson, from Go Active, described the support available to increase fitness levels across Oxfordshire and combat diabetes and other health issues.

Dr Theingi Aung talked about bariatric treatments, including surgery, and the epidemic of obesity.

Pictured, left to right, Frances Lefebure (patient participation group member), Janet Waters (chair, Bell Surgery patient participation group), Dr Saeed (consultant), Cathy Forman (Bell Surgery nurse), Dr Aung (consultant) and Vivienne Laurie (patient participation group member).

The Bell Surgery’s next talk will be on Tuesday on the subject of cardiology with a consultant team. Places can be booked through the surgerry — call (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net