Monday, 04 December 2017

Charity album

BENSON Military Wives’ Choir wants to help record an album to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

It would be one of 74 military wives’ choirs across the world that would sing.

The choirs are asking the public to pre-order the album before December 16 to allow them to go into the recording studio early next year at www.pledgemusic.com/mwc

