Monday, 04 December 2017
A FESTIVE fund-raising concert for Muscular Dystrophy UK will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on Thursday.
The ninth annual Spirit of Christmas evening is being organised by Peter O’Sullivan, from Gallowstree Common and will feature Christmas family fun carols with the Tamesis Chamber Choir, a medley of musical acts and readings.
Tickets cost rom £8. For more information or to book, call 0300 012 0172 or visit www.musculardystrophyuk.
org/events/henley-spirit-of-christmas/
04 December 2017
