Henley business - The Head Partnership

RICHARD RODWAY (right) is a partner at the Head Partnership solicitors in Henley in charge of the family team and organiser of the Henley Living Advent Calendar. He lives in Winnersh with his wife Claire and their sons Scott, 12, and Eddie, 10.

A Spurs fan, he is chairman of Woodley Wanderers FC and manager of their under-13s team.

Describe your business

We are a multi-service law firm with seven partners which was set up by Malcolm Head and two others in Lower Earley in 1991. We added the Henley office in 2003. I specialise in issues arising from the separation of couples, whether married or not, with a particular emphasis on finance.

How many people does it employ?

Forty-five in two offices.

How did you become a solicitor?

At school I decided I wanted to be a solicitor, so I chose my A-level subjects with that in mind and took a law degree at Leicester University followed by studying at the College of Law. I qualified when I was 24 and joined the Head Partnership. I became an equity partner at 27. I worked in several of the services we provide and didn’t know I would like family law until I started doing it. You need to be a quasi counsellor . Sadly, my role is often an exercise in damage limitation and helping people move on.

Do/did you have a mentor or role model?

My father certainly was — he was an accountant and very academic while my mother’s side of the family was far more extrovert and artistic. Malcolm Head has had a huge impact on me. He’s very inspirational and creative.

How is the practice doing?

Very well. An indicator of that is the new staff we have taken on.

Have things changed since you first started?

Hugely! The legal market for family law has changed. Legal aid is no longer available. There are lots of online legal products so DIY has become more commonplace. It’s interesting that we don’t see the peaks and troughs of divorce cases so much these days. It used to be that January (after the Christmas holidays) and also September (after the summer holidays) were when we witnessed the peaks. Now the trends have flattened out more.

Where is the business headed?

We have plans for growth in terms of the depth of expertise we have in the firm. Whether that means other offices, we would judge on its merits as opportunities arise. We are fairly open-minded.

What’s the most challenging aspect of the business?

Maintaining what we have and anticipating what’s going to happen.

How do you market your services?

We advertise regularly in the Henley Standard but our reputation and recommendations are the cornerstone of our marketing.

Is online activity important to the business?

Yes, our website is important and social media is very active in Henley. We know that any new client would almost certainly have “Googled” us before coming through our door.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

That everything revolves about the client experience. I’ve developed sensitivity towards people’s issues.

What advice would you give someone starting a business?

You need to be good at whatever you want to do and commit to it. You must be passionate about it and care about it.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

I’m sure I’ve made a few bad calls but thankfully nothing catastrophic and I make sure that I learn from any mistakes I might make.

What’s the secret of your success?

I’ve been very lucky, which sometimes you need. I work hard, especially when it comes to relationships, and I’ve developed an ability to listen and empathise.

What are three qualities most important in running a successful business?

Awareness of what’s going on around you, intuition and communication skills.

How did you become involved with the Living Advent Calendar?

It was Julie Perigo who first had the idea after seeing something similar in Stockholm. At the time she chaired the Henley Business Partnership and saw this as a way of making Henley a winter destination as well as a summer one. Because the Head Partnership was one of the sponsors, I got involved and I’ve always had a penchant for all things festive! When Julie decided to leave Henley to live in Barcelona, she needed somebody to take over and asked me if I’d do it. The planning starts around April each year and involves organising 24 locations and 24 performers. We now raise funds for a different charity each evening. It’s a great way of bringing cross sections of the community together. I attend every night.

How organised are you?

My desk may often be a bit messy but I can juggle a lot of different things and get things done.

How do you dress for work each day and is it important?

I generally wear a business suit with a tie. It’s important to look smart.

What can’t you be without at work each day?

My smart phone and my laptop.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

Usually at my desk.

Do you continue to study?

Absolutely. It’s imperative to do so in this profession.

What do you read?

Mainly family law journals and case reports. I do get a few books each year by attending some of the events at the Henley Literary Festival, which I eventually get around to reading. I’m a film buff and watch lots of films for relaxation.

How are you planning for your retirement?

I don’t think about retiring and can see myself in business until a ripe old age. I am naturally a fidget and anticipate that I would keep myself very busy in retirement until I no longer am able to!