Residents object to four new homes

PLANS for four new houses in a Henley street have been opposed by town councillors.

David Burrows has applied for planning permission to demolish an existing house in Green Lane in order to redevelop the land.

The development would require two new access points on St Andrew’s Road as well as retaining the existing one on the corner of Green Lane and St Andrew’s Road.

A number of residents objected on the grounds of overdevelopment and the impact on road safety.

David Davies, of Blandy Road, said: “The St Andrew’s Road/Green Lane junction is busy and dangerous. Drivers use it as part of a rat run to avoid the town. “

The Henley Society also objected, saying the existing house had a distinctive character and the development would be out of character with the area and would involve the loss of a number of trees and part of a hedge.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee agreed to recommend refusal on the grounds of overdevelopment.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “This is a particularly horrendous example of overdevelopment. It’s wrong on every level.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “I think they are looking to maximise their profits. Had they come back with two [houses] we might have been more amiable towards it.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by Tuesday.