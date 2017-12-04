Rare beef business

AN event showcasing beef from a farm in Nuffield will be held next Friday (December) at the Field Kitchen in Nettlebed.

Robert Laycock, who has established grass-fed Longhorn rare beef at English Farm, will host the evening, which will consist of a four-course meal in which diners will be able to sample his meat.

The business will have a full launch in the spring and will sell 35-day aged beef by order.

The dinner will start at 7.30pm. For more information or to buy tickets, visit englishfarm.net