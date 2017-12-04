Rare beef business

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
AN event showcasing beef from a farm in Nuffield will be held next Friday (December) at the Field Kitchen in Nettlebed.
Robert Laycock, who has established grass-fed Longhorn rare beef at English Farm, will host the evening, which will consist of a four-course meal in which diners will be able to sample his meat.
The business will have a full launch in the spring and will sell 35-day aged beef by order.
The dinner will start at 7.30pm. For more information or to buy tickets, visit englishfarm.net
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say