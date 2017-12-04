Car club plan

Monday, 04 December 2017

BUSINESSES are needed to help launch a car club in Henley.

The scheme is designed to encourage people to car share to help reduce air pollution and ease congestion.

Dave McEwen, a member of environmental group Henley in Transition, is to meet town manager Helen Barnett to discuss sourcing businesses that might like to be involved or provide sponsorship.

