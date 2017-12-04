Potholes appear days after £1.2m repairs

POTHOLES appeared in a road just days after the completion of repairs that cost £1.2million.

The A4155 between Henley and Reading near Playhatch has several small defects where fragments of the surface have become dislodged.

The section of road, between Spring Lane and the Playhatch roundabout, was shut for 10 weeks between August and November while sheet piling was installed. The road had suffered a partial collapse due to flooding.

The carriageway was resurfaced as part of the repair work, which ended on November 10.

The potholes were first spotted by drivers who complained on FixMyStreet, the website for reporting damaged roads used by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

One said: “The road surface on the newly laid part of the A4155 is breaking up.

“Clearly the job was very much sub-standard and the contractor should be required, at his own expense, to remove all of the newly laid surface and relay the entire length with new black-top that will have a life expectancy of many years, not just 16 days!”

The other complainant said: “The new Tarmac, laid in the last few days after the mends to the embankment, has several large and rapidly worsening holes in it.

“I would think there must be some kind of standard the people who laid it need to meet.

“If you can look at getting it patched properly before winter it will surely save a lot of cost and hassle later.”

In a letter to the Henley Standard, Barrie Jones, from Shiplake, said: “Has anyone else noticed that the top surface is already breaking up?

“I trust Oxfordshire County Council will call back the contractors, as a matter of urgency, to rectify this, at their expense, before the surface gets any worse.”

David Bartholomew, ward councillor and cabinet member for finance, said he had been told about the potholes by the council’s highways department.

He said: “I have not seen them myself but I will go and have a look. I would say these are minor defects that have appeared through settling.

“Our engineers are investigating and will be providing me with a report.”

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of three localised patches in the northbound lane where potholes have appeared.

“These are being investigated and monitored and appropriate remedial action will be taken.

“Any costs for this work will be covered by the contractor.”

Before the repairs, the road had been down to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic lights due to the collapse of the carriageway.

The repairs had been estimated £1.04million but the council allowed them to overrun by a few days at a cost of another £160,000 to ensure the road was “future-proofed”.

This work included a revised safety barrier scheme, some additional resurfacing, a litter pick and repainting the white lines at the junction with Spring Lane by the Flowing Spring pub.

After the work finished, a council spokesman said: “ The work on the A4155 has gone well.

“The value the extra work has added to the road in terms of its longevity is well worth it.”