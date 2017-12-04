Thousands take to Henley streets for festive fun

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
THOUSANDS of shoppers packed the streets of Henley for the town's annual Christmas festival on Friday night.
Streets in the town centre were closed to traffic as market stalls and fairground rides were set up for visitors to enjoy. Schools, charities and community groups also had
The evening began with a torchlit procession along the
Mulled wine was served at the theatre's café and bar while members of the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society sang carols.
Meanwhile, shops stayed open until late and there
Youngsters from Sacred Heart Primary School also performed a series of dance routines while singer and guitarist Amy Penrose played cover versions of classic pop and rock songs.
The town's Christmas tree was switched on by Lottie Baker, 11, a pupil at Valley Road Primary School, who won the Mayor of Henley Kellie Hinton's Christmas card design competition. Afterwards, the crowd sang carols accompanied by an orchestra.
For the full story and pictures, see this
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say