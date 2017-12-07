New charity shop opened by personal trainer

FITNESS instructor Angie Best officially opened a new charity shop in Henley.

The Thames Hospice in Windsor has taken over the former No 27 menswear unit in Duke Street and is the sixth charity shop in the street.

The “boutique” store is the charity’s 18th and is selling second-hand clothes, new handbags and accessories, books and upcycled furniture as well as Christmas decorations and cards, games and toys.

At Friday’s official opening, Mrs Best cut a ribbon with Mayor Kellie Hinton, watched by shop staff and supporters of the charity.

She said: “How could I say ‘no’ to a hospice for goodness’ sake? They need all the help they can get.

“I love charity shops. They definitely add something to the town because they bring people in to shop.

“I just think it’s sad that they are the only ones who can afford the rents because of the discounts that landlords get.”

Mrs Best, who owns the Metaphysical Gym at Henley Business School, added: “I’ve seen four things I want — three handbags and some jewellery — and I definitely want the Christmas decorations as well!”

Julie Rowley, the charity’s retail director, said: “We’re delighted with the shop and hope that the Henley community will enjoy the wonderful shopping experience they will have here.”

The Mayor said: “I think it’ll be a great addition to the high street. It’s helping to keep the town centre alive.”

No 27 closed in August when owner Tim O’Sullivan retired.