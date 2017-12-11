Monday, 11 December 2017

Festive feast

A CHRISTMAS lunch will be held at Bix village hall on Sunday from 12.30pm in aid of community facilities at St James’ Church in the village.

The cost is £50 per family (two adults and two children) or £20 per adult. Bring your own wine. To book, call Cherry on (01491) 573751 or Veronica on (01491) 575754.

