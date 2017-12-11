Monday, 11 December 2017

Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

SHOPKEEPERS in Henley are appealing for the town to come out and support them after an appalling run-up to Christmas. Tonight (Friday) shops stay open late for shoppers and there will be entertainment for all the family.

The Henley Food Festival will not be moving to Marsh Meadows after town councillors resoundingly rejected the idea. Organisers had applied to move the festival, which attracts an estimated 20,000 people, from the town centre for next year’s event. Councillors who met on Tuesday pointed to potential damage to the meadows caused by lorries and the loss of trade in the town if the festival was to move. Festival chairman Simon Cromack said the council was “crippling” the event.

Businesses could be forced out of Henley by plans for new homes on an industrial estate. Waldens want to redevelop their offices at Empstead Works, off Greys Road, and build houses and apartments on the land. Casey Courtenay, owner of Courtenays Garage, which started at Empstead more than 15 years ago, said the business would have to move if the plans were approved.

