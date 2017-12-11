Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

WITH a view to affording the Royal Flying Corps School a hearty welcome to the town, members of Henley Town Council decided to entertain the staff officers to a supper, the expenses being met by the Mayor, Aldermen and councillors themselves. The function duly came off at the Technical Institute on Friday evening. An excellent wartime supper was served by Mr W Good, of the Duke Street Restaurant, and the tables were embellished with vases of cut flowers kindly sent by Sir Frank Crisp.

A fire broke out at the premises of Messrs O’Hara and Lee Bros., in Bell Street, Henley, shortly after midnight on Monday. The alarm was given to the brigade by Mr F B Reeves running to the fire station and breaking the fire alarm glass. At the same time Mr G Turton Green noticed the glare from his bedroom window and telephoned the police station.

A lecture on the war in support of the Watlington and District Local Committee for War Savings was given on Wednesday by Mr W Wysard, of Pangbourne. He supplied very instructive information and related stirring incidents which brought home to the audience the hard facts and sad realities connected with the war.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33