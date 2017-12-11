Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

WITH a view to affording the Royal Flying Corps School a hearty welcome to the town, members of Henley Town Council decided to entertain the staff officers to a supper, the expenses being met by the Mayor, Aldermen and councillors themselves. The function duly came off at the Technical Institute on Friday evening. An excellent wartime supper was served by Mr W Good, of the Duke Street Restaurant, and the tables were embellished with vases of cut flowers kindly sent by Sir Frank Crisp.

A fire broke out at the premises of Messrs O’Hara and Lee Bros., in Bell Street, Henley, shortly after midnight on Monday. The alarm was given to the brigade by Mr F B Reeves running to the fire station and breaking the fire alarm glass. At the same time Mr G Turton Green noticed the glare from his bedroom window and telephoned the police station.

A lecture on the war in support of the Watlington and District Local Committee for War Savings was given on Wednesday by Mr W Wysard, of Pangbourne. He supplied very instructive information and related stirring incidents which brought home to the audience the hard facts and sad realities connected with the war.